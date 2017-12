ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stealing a surround sound system is pleading not guilty.

20-year-old Rodolfo Valdez of Albert Lea is charged with one count of 1st degree aggravated robbery. Authorities say Valdez met with the victim November 7 about buying the sound system, but then grabbed it and threatened the victim with a 3-foot metal pipe.

Albert Lea police say they later identified the stolen sound system in Valdez’ vehicle.

A trial is now set for March 13.