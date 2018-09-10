Albert Lea man pinned under tractor Sunday

KIESTER, Minn. – An Albert Lea man was injured after a tractor rollover Sunday.
The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to Farming of Yesteryear in the 1700 block of 600th Avenue and arrived to find a tractor upside down with one man trapped underneat.
Authorities say Steven Robert Henderson, 64, was apparently trying to load the tractor onto a trailer when it overturned and pinned him to the ground. The fire departments from Kiester and Walters removed Henderson from underneath the tractor and he was flown to Rochester for treatment.
Keister Ambulance, Walters First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care also assisted at the scene.
