Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person killed in Ave. of the Saints crash in Cerro Gordo Co. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Albert Lea man pinned under tractor Sunday

Accident happened in Faribault County.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIESTER, Minn. – An Albert Lea man was injured after a tractor rollover Sunday.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to Farming of Yesteryear in the 1700 block of 600th Avenue and arrived to find a tractor upside down with one man trapped underneat.

Authorities say Steven Robert Henderson, 64, was apparently trying to load the tractor onto a trailer when it overturned and pinned him to the ground. The fire departments from Kiester and Walters removed Henderson from underneath the tractor and he was flown to Rochester for treatment.

Keister Ambulance, Walters First Responders, Gold Cross Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care also assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
We're tracking warmer temperatures
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money Monday - Tips for overspending

Image

The latest on a Cerro Gordo County crash

Image

CAUGHT ON CAM: Moose on the loose in Colorado neighborhood

Image

Snouts up! Dogs show off surfing skills in charity surf-a-thon

Image

Homicide investigation in Rochester

Image

Your Monday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Ken Burn's Mayo Clinic documentary debuts tonight

Image

Homicide investigation underway in southeast Rochester

Image

Governor Dayton marks Sept 9th as RPL Day

Image

BDPA helps students of color

Community Events