Albert Lea gets money for solar study

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A $3,500 grant is going to a solar energy study in Albert Lea.

"paleBLUEdot is excited to be working with Albert Lea to identify the potential of solar energy for the city," says Ted Redmond, Principal with sustainability consultant paleBLUEdot LLC. "Not only is renewable energy a great compliment to the range of livability initiatives the City is engaged in, it will also prove to be a meaningful economic contribution to the community."

The grant is one of 39 being given to communities across Minnesota for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects by the Clean Energy Resource Teams.

“We were thrilled to learn about the grant award,” said Assistant City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos. “We’ve already begun working with Ted and look forward to advancing the project.”