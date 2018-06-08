Albert Lea firefighters are a step closer to getting a new home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Laskowske tells KIMT that the lifespan of fire stations is around 30-50 years, and the Albert Lea fire department is in its 51st year at their current station.

Mankato-based company Brunton Architects and Engineers gave the fire department an artist rendering of the new station's design this week.

The firefighters collaborated with the company in the design process to make sure they have everything they need, including a larger apparatus bay, office spaces, and possibly an emergency operation room.

"We want to make sure we're getting everything we need for the next 100 years so we're not having to, 10-15 years from now, asking for an addition, asking to remodel, things like that. We want to make sure we're getting all the stuff in there for the future, " explains Laskowske.

There are still some tweaks that need to be made to the design and the city needs to decide between two locations for the new station site before they can move forward with the project.