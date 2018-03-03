Albert Lea considers new transit service

Following Mayo Clinic's decision to consolidate some inpatient services between its Albert Lea and Austin campuses, Albert Lea is considering the idea of coordinating a bus transit service for residents between Albert Lea and Austin.

While the idea originally formed with Albert Lea Mayo medical patients in mind, Austin resident Janelle Ryks says that people who commute between Albert Lea and Austin for their jobs could also benefit from a transit service.

Assistant City Manager Jerry Gabrielatos says that the issue needs to be further looked into, but that they are always looking for ways to help people get around better. Currently, the only public transportation in Albert Lea is SMART transit bus services.

The idea is in its early stages of discussion.