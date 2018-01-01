Albert Lea company welcomes new warehouse

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A joint economic development project has been officially christened in Freeborn County.

It’s a 74,000 square foot warehouse built by the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and leased to Zumbro River Brand. Construction began in May 2017 and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning.

“Since coming to Albert Lea in 2006 the ZRB staff and I have been impressed by the many contributions ALEDA has made to the economic vitality of the community,” says Zumbro River Brand President Pam Sander. “This warehouse project exemplifies the creativity, effort, and leadership that Ryan Nolander and his team bring to their mission. Zumbro River Brand very much appreciates this opportunity to expand, and we look forward to fulfilling its expectations for community benefits.”

The company has the option to buy the warehouse in the future and says that arrangement allowed it to invest in additional equipment and add 20 new jobs.

“It's efforts like these that will continue to build a strong bond between our community and the companies that choose to make Albert Lea a success,” says Mayor and ALEDA Board President Vern Rasmussen. “I would like to say thank you to ZRB for their continued support and growth in our community. Partnerships between our private and public identities will be important to the continued growth and prosperity of Albert Lea.”

Zumbro River Brand is a food manufacturing business that creates things like instant beverage mixes and high protein snacks.