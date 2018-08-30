Albert Lea city employee information compromised

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- City employees are paying the price of what the Minnesota Department of Revenue is calling a W2 email phishing scam.

Albert Lea's City Attorney says the city was contacted by the FBI saying one of their employees responded to an email from an untrusted 3rd party.

That person was then able to access city employees W2 forms from 2017.

The owner of a computer repair shop in Albert Lea says this can effect anyone.

"Nothing can actually protect you 100% from your computer, a good antivirus is great to have but it takes a lot of good common sense."

Gilespe says to never respond to, or click on any links from suspicious emails.



Albert Lea city employees will now have to go through specific educational training on how to prevent this from happening again in the future.