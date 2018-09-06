Clear
Albert Lea Police: Impersonator calling citizens advising them they missed jury duty

The Albert Lea Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant while dealing with a police impersonator.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 1:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 1:58 PM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea Police Department is asking the public to be vigilant while dealing with a police impersonator.
“We have fielded several phone calls (Thursday) regarding a police impersonator calling citizens advising them they missed jury duty and that there was an arrest warrant out for them,” the department said on social media. “The caller identified himself as “Lt. Reed” with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and attempted to have the citizens buy Green Dot Moneypaks to pay their fines.
Police said there is no such name with Albert Lea Police or with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.
“We would never have you pay fines in that manner, nor would we call you to pay your fine,” the department said. “Please share this post and notify your elderly loved ones that do not have social media. The elderly are highly targeted with these scams.”

Post by Albert Lea Police Department.

