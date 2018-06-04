Albert Lea Police: No safety concern after social media threats

Scroll for more content...
On a social media post published Sunday night, the Albert Lea Police Department said the following.
“The Albert Lea Police Department became aware of an individual posting open ended threats via social media on 06/02/2018. Since that time, ALPD has investigated the complaint and have made contact with the individual. The subject was taken into custody on an unrelated matter this afternoon,” the post said.
The department said it received “numerous phone calls and Facebook messages reference these threats through the night and day.”
We will have more on this as information becomes available.
