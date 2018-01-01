ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - The town known as the 'Land Between the Lakes' has something to brag about.

Albert Lea was ranked 5th on Realtor.com's "Top 10 Affordable Small Towns...Where You'd Actually Want to Live" list, and that has the Convention and Visitors Bureau's Verlaine Williams very excited.

"How great is that?! We are so excited," Williams says.

She notes several factors that may have helped the community get on the list, including the Blue Zone initiative to encourage walking, and being located at the intersection of two cross-country interstates.

"There are 5 major companies that have gone along with no smoking, and the much better diet, they've all gone on board with that," Williams adds.

Holly Kasjens is the owner of Meraki Studios, and has lived in the area for most of her life. She believes the high ranking is largely because of the sense of community.

"And not just community events, but realtors, restaurants and all sorts of things...hotels, kinda the whole gamut to make it awesome," Kasjens says.

However, she does suggest one idea to boost the city's ranking even more.

"Having more lakeside activities and drawing people outside of the community to our lake. I think right now, it only feels like in our community is really enjoying and using the lake," Kasjens says.

The company looked at nearly 500 U.S. Census-designated micropolitan areas (which are communities between 10,000 and 50,000 people in population), and then factored in median home prices, low unemployment rates (under 5%), serious crime rates below the national average (at 5%), and households that spend no more than 28% of their annual income on housing.

Logansport, Indiana topped the list, while Spencer, Iowa rounded out the list at #10.