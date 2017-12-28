Airbnb in the Midwest by the numbers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Airbnb shows no sign of stopping in the area.

In 2017, the hospitality company saw a 89% year-over-year growth in Minnesota, with hosts in the state making a combined totaly of $24.3 million.

In Rochester alone, hosts made a combined total of $1.6 million, welcoming 7,280 guests. The average Rochester host made $8,700 income last year.

Mason City welcomed 350 guests, and hosts made a combined total of $24,000.

Brittaney Lehman is a local Airbnb host. She said she hasn't looked back since deciding to become a host, despite having initial hesitations.

"We were worried about people coming in and stealing things, breaking things, damaging them. Um, then...we did some research to see like what Airbnb had to offer for that.", Lehman said.

She said she joined Airbnb as a way to gain extra income while being able to stay home with a newborn.

But other Minnesotans are joining for another reason, the 2018 Super Bowl.

Airbnb started an initiative called PROJECT 612 as a way for the state to take "full economic advantage" of the upcoming Super Bowl.

The project has passed its goal of gaining more hosts and the company is expecting for the Twin Cities to have 3,000 Airbnb hosts by February 2018.

Rochester Airbnb hosts is also seeing some of the Super Bowl traffic.

we have had a lot of um, people asking questions about the apartment and like how long they can stay. Um, I don't know if they're actually attending the Super Bowl or if they're just coming here to visit to watch with friends," Lehman said. "But we've had a lot of activity, especially for the month of February, that first weekend of February."