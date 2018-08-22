Clear

Air service cancelled new flights out of Rochester

Elite Airways says it didn't sell enough tickets.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two new flights out of Rochester have been cancelled before they officially began.

Elite Airways says it will not offer service to St. Augustine and Phoenix from Rochester International Airport due to low bookings. The flights were scheduled to start in October.

“It is unfortunate Elite Airways has made a decision to no longer bring service to the Rochester market” said John Reed, executive director of Rochester International Airport. “We share in the community’s disappointment that this new air service was cancelled.”

Refunds will be issued to any affected travelers. Elite Airways customer service can be reached at 877-393-2510.

“We thank our community for understanding the importance of choosing to Fly Local and supporting RST” said Reed. “We will continue working on recruiting airlines and routes that serve the needs of our residents and visitors.”

We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
