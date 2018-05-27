Air quality warning for Rochester and Albert Lea

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An air quality alert has been issued for Monday for parts of central and southeastern Minnesota, including Rochester and Albert Lea.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the alert will be in effect from noon until 8 pm and also covers the Twin Cities metro area, St. Cloud, and Mankato. Sunny skies, high temperatures, and light winds are expected to cause an increase in ground level ozone, reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive groups like people with breathing conditions, children and teens, and people doing extended or heavy physical activity outdoors.

When air quality is poor, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency suggests the following precautions:

• Take it easy and listen to your body.

• Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.

• If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.

• If you have asthma, or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.

• People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.