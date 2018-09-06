Agents at dairy farm that employed suspect in Iowa slaying

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — Federal, state and local agents are at the Iowa dairy farm that employed and housed the man charged with killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Agents from the Poweshiek County sheriff's office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and federal agencies were seen Thursday morning at Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn, Iowa. They appeared to be looking around the property and talking to workers.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the agents were investigating the cattle farm's employment practices, the slaying of the University of Iowa student, or both.

Authorities had no immediate response to inquiries.

The activity comes one day after The Associated Press reported that the suspect in Tibbetts' death, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, worked at the farm using the name John Budd.