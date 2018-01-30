Affordable Housing Discussion

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Olmsted County Health Assessment and Planning Process has teamed up with Olmsted County HRA to create The Olmsted County Environmental Scan. The goal of the scan is to evaluate all different aspects of the affordable housing issues in Olmsted County.

A meeting by The Olmsted County Environmental Scan was held at the Rochester Public Library on Monday night for all members of the community to attend. The goal of this meeting was the second phase of the scan. The information presented at the meeting to community members was from the first phase and now information gathered from the community will be used in the third phase.

The meeting gave the community a chance to voice their opinions and share ideas with each other about what they think should be done about making affordable housing in the county more available.

A member of the scan says that homebuyers are like small businesses. If a small business takes a risk in buying something big like a house, and that risk fails, they may never be able to take a risk like that again. They say that this is why the community should be concerned and be consistent in working together to find a solution.