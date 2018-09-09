Clear

Affidavit: 12-year-old Iowa boy points gun at teacher, pulls trigger

Court documents say a 12-year-old Iowa boy pointed a gun at his teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but the safety was on.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — Court documents say a 12-year-old Iowa boy pointed a gun at his teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but the safety was on.

The Courier reports that court documents say the boy entered a North Scott Junior High classroom on Aug. 31 with a .22-caliber handgun and ordered everyone to the floor before he tried to shoot the teacher. Investigators say when the loaded gun failed to fire, the teacher wrestled it away from him.

The boy is charged with attempted murder, having a weapon on school grounds and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He remains in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Associated Press doesn't generally name juveniles charged with crimes.

