Adoptive brother taking plea deal in Iowa girl's death

The adoptive brother of a 16-year-old girl who died of malnutrition in her family home has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2018 7:25 AM
ADEL, Iowa (AP) — The adoptive brother of a 16-year-old girl who died of malnutrition in her family home has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Court records say a hearing is scheduled Friday for 22-year-old Justin Ray. The records don't outline the deal or how he'll plead. Ray's previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment and two of willful injury.

Police say he "drop-kicked" Sabrina Ray down basement stairs sometime between April 15 and May 1, leaving her unable to walk, talk, eat or drink normally.

The girl's body was found May 12 in the Perry home she shared with her adoptive parents, who have also been charged. The girl weighed just 56 pounds (25 kilograms).

