Addition of hotel/motel tax would mean public vote

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa- Those with the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and Visit Mason City are asking the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors to hold a special election to add a county hotel/motel tax.Libbey Hohn, the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism, explained to the board that this tax would not impact residents rather those who come to visit towns but rent rooms in the county. Hohn says there is a number of homeshare options in the county and they are losing out on money that could be going back to tourism.The tax be equal to those that rent rooms inside of city limit at 7% which is the maximum tax a county can add. Hohn says several of the boarding counties already have this tax in place and this new tax could generate around $100 thousand.“The only people that are going to be voting on this are those that live in unincorporated areas,” said Hohn. “People that live in Clear Lake and Mason City city limits have already voted on this many years ago so they are not going to see this on their ballot.”The supervisors could not take action on the issue at this meeting because the item was not on the agenda. If they do approve a special election in the future, the election would be held April 10th and need a simple majority to pass.