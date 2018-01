ADAMS, Minn. – A southern Minnesota town is beginning its 150th birthday celebration.

Adams in Mower County was officially founded on January 30, 1868 and a Sesquicentennial Kickoff was held on Sunday. The community of roughly 800 people is located about 15 miles southeast of Austin, just five miles north of the Iowa/Minnesota border.

The full Sesquicentennial Celebration is set for June 8.