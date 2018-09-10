Ackley couple getting separate trials in kidnap/torture case

ELDORA, Iowa – The Hardin County couple accused of holding a boy prisoner in a basement cell will have separate trials and one may be in Cerro Gordo County.

Alex Craig Shadlow, 30, and Traci Lynn Tyler, 39, have pleaded not guilty to 1st degree kidnapping. Law enforcement says they kept Shadlow’s biological son locked up in the six-by-six foot area under the basement stairs of the couple’s home in Ackley. Authorities say the boy showed signs of hunger and post-traumatic stress disorder and is permanently scarred on his back and limbs from abuse by Shadlow and Tyler.

On Monday, a judge ordered Shadlow and Tyler be tried separately and that both trials be moved out of Hardin County. The judge ruled that statements Shadlow and Tyler gave to investigators during separate interviews would not be admissible at a joint trial because they would qualify as hearsay, so two trials will be necessary.

Shadlow’s trial is now scheduled to begin on October 15 in Dickinson County. Tyler’s trial is to start November 5 in Cerro Gordo County, though the judge says Tyler and her attorney will be given “a reasonable opportunity” to object to that location.