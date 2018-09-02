Clear

Accused strangler pleads not guilty

Woman says she thought she was going to die.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of assaulting a woman until she feared for her life is pleading not guilty.

Eric English, 47 of Mason City, is charged with domestic abuse assault – impeding breathing or circulation of blood causing injury. He was arrested after what authorities say were attacks on a woman from July 20 to July 24.

Court documents state the victim suffered bruising all over her body, had bite marks on her, and had been strangled to the point where “she believed she was going to die.”

English’s trial is set to begin on October 16. He is facing up to five years in prison if found guilty.

