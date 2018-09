Accused stabber sentenced in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman arrested for stabbing a man gets probation.

Christina Ann Pacheco, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service on Wednesday. Rochester police say she stabbed a man in the leg on April 28 after an argument in a bar. Officers said the victim suffered a one-inch cut.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assualt and obstructing the legal process in June.