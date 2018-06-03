Accused sex abuser found incompetent to stand trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former fugitive facing multiple counts of child sex abuse has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.

24-year-old Majed Isaac Ijong of Stewartville was charged in October 2017 with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13. Ijong was arrested in California in November 2017 and extradited back to Olmsted County.

Online court records show a hearing on Tuesday resulted in Ijong being found incompetent. No further court dates have been scheduled. He is still listed as being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

