UPDATE: Accused sex abuser back in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says an accused child molester is back in Minnesota.

24-year-old Majed Isaac Ijong of Stewartville made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Friday. He was arrested in California on November 29 and was extradited to Rochester on Thursday night. Friday’s hearing is scheduled to set bail for Ijong and decide his next court date.

He’s facing two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. In all counts, the victim was under 13 years old.

Ijong is being held on $500,000 bond.

