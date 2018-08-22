Accused check forger pleads not guilty

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of passing over $1,700 in forged checks is pleading not guilty.

Blake Michael Harrer, 24 of Mason City, was arrested after authorities said he stole checks from a Clear Lake home, forged the account holder’s name, and tried to deposit them in his own account. He is charged with five counts of forgery and one count of 4th degree theft.

Authorities also say Harrer was caught with both crystal meth and marijuana and faces two counts of drug possession.

He’s entered a not guilty plea to all crimes. Court records do not list a trial date.