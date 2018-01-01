Accused armed robber pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea has been entered in a convenience store robbery.

24-year-old Dezmon Lee Johnson of Rochester is accused of robbing Jeff’s Little Store on Highway 52 in Marion Township. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Johnson robbed the store at gunpoint on January 19, then crashed his van near the intersection of Countrywood Drive and 45th Avenue SE and was arrested breaking into a garage.

All told, it was about an hour from the time of the robbery to Johnson’s capture.

He is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, 1st degree burglary, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. A trial has been scheduled for June 18.

