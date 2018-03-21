Accumulating snow expected in weekend storm

After a chilly start to spring, this week will finish with a return of wintry conditions, including snow.

After a cooler day on Tuesday, Wednesday will be cooler than average. Clouds will clear and we will be mostly sunny with highs rebounding back to near 40 degrees with calm winds.

We warm up more for Thursday as highs hit the mid- and upper-30s, but there is a system headed our way that will bring some nasty weather for the weekend.

According to StormTeam 3’s Jon Rivas, the system will arrive Friday night, beginning as rain before transitioning into snowfall. Then, a rain-snow mix will last through Saturday morning.

Accumulating snowfall is possible with the storm, and it looks like the best chance for heavier snow will be along and east of Interstate 35, and mainly in southern Minnesota.

VIDEO: Latest Forecast

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Stay with KIMT as we get closer to this event and continue to track it. Temperatures will warm back up into the mid-40s by early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny

Highs: Lower 40s

Winds: North at 3 to 6 mph

Tonight: Becoming Cloudy

Lows: Mid 20s

Winds: East at 3 to 6 mph

Thursday:Mix of Sun and Clouds

Highs: Lower 40s

Winds: East at 5 to 10 mph