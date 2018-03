Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An account has been established through the Rochester Muslim Community Circle for the family of Ahmed Naddf, a refugee from Iraq who was shot and killed Monday night.Naddf had two kids and a wife who recently underwent heart surgery.To donate to the family,in connection to Naddf’s murder.Eric Tyler Lee, 25, Sao Yim Jr., 24, Traequan Bamlounghong, 23 and Deante Stanifer, 24, are all facing second-degree murder charges.Capt. John Sherwin called the murder, which happened Monday night in the 2800 block of Charles Ct. NW., a “tragedy.”The murder leftthis week.