Accommodating a growing school district

AUSTIN, Minn.- Monday night at the Austin Public Library, members of the community came together to learn and share ideas about what can be done for the growing district. In particular, what can be done about needing more space for preschoolers through fourth graders.

Scroll for more content...

District members say that this was the first of several meetings where they will come together to take a look at the areas of concern with space and enrollement and then find a way to tackle those needs appropriately.

They have started looking at potential spaces and talking with architects about what the cost would be to structure a new school.

Community members are eager to help and over 50 showed up for the meeting.