Main Mason City road blocked off after accident

MASON CITY, Iowa – A crash has blocked a busy Mason City road.

A KIMT reporter on scene said a multi-vehicle accident has closed Federal Ave.

The accident happened near 6th St. and N. Federal Ave when an SUV headed North on Federal tried to make a left turn. They then hit a southbound car. Police say both cars are a total loss. Both parties suffered minor injuries.

We will have more information as it becomes available.