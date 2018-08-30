MASON CITY, Iowa – A crash has blocked a busy Mason City road.
A KIMT reporter on scene said a multi-vehicle accident has closed Federal Ave.
The accident happened near 6th St. and N. Federal Ave when an SUV headed North on Federal tried to make a left turn. They then hit a southbound car. Police say both cars are a total loss. Both parties suffered minor injuries.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- Main Mason City road blocked off after accident
- Water main break in Mason City
- Car/deer accident blocked I-35
- UPDATE: Motorcycle accident in Mason City
- New executive director for Main Street Mason City
- Tackling road construction confusion in Mason City
- Road closure starts Tuesday in Mason City
- Two-car accident Tuesday afternoon in Mason City
- Mason City semi driver involved in Minnesota accident
- Five 20 and younger killed in Mason City auto accident
Scroll for more content...