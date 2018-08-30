Clear

Main Mason City road blocked off after accident

A crash has blocked a busy Mason City road.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 12:09 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – A crash has blocked a busy Mason City road.
A KIMT reporter on scene said a multi-vehicle accident has closed Federal Ave.
The accident happened near 6th St. and N. Federal Ave when an SUV headed North on Federal tried to make a left turn. They then hit a southbound car. Police say both cars are a total loss. Both parties suffered minor injuries.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

