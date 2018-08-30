Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Accident closes highway off ramp in Rochester

Semi tipped over.

Posted: Aug. 30, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Aug. 30, 2018 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Highway 14 east ramp to Highway 52 south has been closed due to an auto accident involving a tipped over semi.

Emergency crews are on the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
We're tracking more showers and storms returning for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Minnesota Dept. of Education study measures student success

Image

New crop report update

Image

New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Teaching kids about Judaism

Image

Utah woman finds cleaning tablets in Starbucks drink

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Community Events