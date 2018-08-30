ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Highway 14 east ramp to Highway 52 south has been closed due to an auto accident involving a tipped over semi.
Emergency crews are on the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Related Content
- Accident closes highway off ramp in Rochester
- Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 on-ramp in Rochester
- Highway 52 Motorcycle Accident
- Rollover accident in Rochester
- UPDATED: Two injured in 3-car accident that closed Highway 52 in Rochester
- UPDATE: Traffic accident on Highway 52 in Rochester
- Accident slows traffic in Rochester
- Three-vehicle accident in Rochester
- Gas leak closes Highway 122
- Boating season ramping up
Scroll for more content...