AT&T promising bonuses after tax overhaul

MASON CITY, Iowa - Following the passing of the big tax overhaul, we wanted to see how the new bill is going to change the economy on a local level.

Scroll for more content...

Casey Martin the senior vice president of investments at Raymond James and associates says he believes this will be a positive change for the economy.

"It's also going to ho help bring some cash that has been stored overseas by some big corporations like apple. Apple has about 250 billion dollars stored overseas in cash and it’s going to s help bring that back to the U.S. to help to invest, but it should be a plus for the U.S. stock market."

And we are starting to see evidence of this paying off already. AT&T is offering holiday bonuses to workers to celebrate the passing of the GOP tax bill.

To give its more than 200,OOO U.S. workers a 100,000 bonus. The republican tax plan slashes the tax rate on corporations.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said it will "create good-paying jobs."