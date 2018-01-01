AT&T gives $15,000 to Rochester Boys and Girls Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. – AT&T has donated $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester.

The money will support the Club’s career exploration and financial literacy programs for at-risk youth.

“As a company, AT&T is committed to investing in our communities and helping prepare our young people to be our future leaders,” said Paul Weirtz, president of AT&T Minnesota. “We are very proud to support the Boys & Girls Club’s efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of Rochester’s youth.”

The Club says it has two programs, Career Launch and Money Matters, which help underserved high school students prepare for post-secondary education and career opportunities.

“Our mission at the Club is to empower all youth, especially those in need, to become productive, successful citizens,” said Ellen Tolleson, Interim Executive Director, Boys & Girls Club of Rochester. “We are grateful for this contribution from AT&T to support our youth programs that help our teens succeed in school, explore career options and graduate with a plan for the future.”

Officials say Career Launch provides youth with fun and interactive activities that allow them to explore a broad range of career areas, match their interests to career clusters, and identify the skills and education needed for particular career paths, while Money Matters promotes financial responsibility and independence among youth by building their basic money management skills.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester is changing lives for the better for Rochester youth, especially those with the highest need,” said State Senator Carla Nelson. “These programs help young people gain the skills and knowledge they need to put themselves on the path for lifelong success. It is great to see local companies like AT&T supporting programs that invest in our kids and our communities.”