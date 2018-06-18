Clear

A young local writer wins a national essay contest

A Kingsland Elementary student wrote about how her school is the heart of her community.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 10:52 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — Kingsland Elementary 4th grader Hailee Warren checked the National Rural Education Association's website every other day until she finally got good news. On Thursday, she opened the website to find her own name listed under "2018 winners."

She entered the NREA's essay contest after being handed a slip about it by a teacher at school. The prompt was to write about how her school is the heart of her community.

Warren won first place out of 45 entries in the 3rd-5th grade division. Students from rural areas across the country submitted their essays.

She aspires to be a photographer or writer one day. She wants to keep writing because "you can express yourself into stories," she says.

Soaking rains return to the forecast.
