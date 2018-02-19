A winter storm for a good cause

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A winter storm came through Rochester, but for a good cause.

“It's a great sport to be involved in, so hopefully we'll get more kids on bikes,” Barb Soderberg, a rider said.

Soderberg was one of the about 15 riders who participated in the 2018 Blizzard Ride on Sunday.

The 5 mile bike ride raises money for Rochester Community Bike Club’s “Earn a Bike Program.”

The program teaches youth how to fix a bike. The kids then keep the bikes they fix.

The ride included stops along the way with different games and treats for riders.

Soderberg said in addition to the good cause, she’s excited about the ride bringing community.

“It’ll be interesting to meet new people in the biking community. I think this is a little bit different group than I usually ride with, I’m excited to meet new people,” she said. “It’ll be a good time.”

Appropriate for the weather, most riders opted for fat bikes.

“It became a trend…about 5 or 8 years ago,” Soderberg said.

The fat bikes have bigger tires and help bikers ride in the snow.

People of all ages participated in the 2018 Blizzard Ride. The ride started at the People's Food Co-op and ended with a celebration at Forager Brewing Company.