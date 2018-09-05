Clear
A week after third meth arrest, Rochester man sentenced for first two

Gets jail time and probation.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 12:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man arrested for drugs last week is being sentenced for drugs this week.

Kevin David Kupsch, 46 of Rochester, was arrested August 28 after Rochester police said they found more than three ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle. That came after Kupsch had previously been arrested in September 2017 and March 2018 for meth-related crimes.

For those two incidents where law enforcement said it found Kupsch with 10 grams of meth on each occasion, he pleaded guilty to 1st degree controlled substance crime and 5th degree drug possession.

Kupsch was sentenced Wednesday for those crimes to 122 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, followed by 30 years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.

The rain ends today and we will be clearing up by this evening.
