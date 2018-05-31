Clear

A school shooting themed video game is being removed from the internet

Online gaming platform removed "Active Shooter" before its launch on June 6.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 9:47 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A video game called "Active Shooter," where players can play as a virtual gunman shooting students in a digital school, was scheduled to be released on the online gaming website Steam on June 6.

However, just days before the game was supposed to be made available, Steam pulled the game—as well as the companies that made it—entirely off of the website.

When asked if gaming platforms should censor game-makers, local avid gamer and partner at the Machine Shed arcade in Rochester Shawn Conlin told KIMT, "In situations like that where you're talking about killing kids in schools, absolutely. I think that's just sending the wrong message whatsoever."

As of now, the game is not available anywhere online.

