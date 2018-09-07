Clear
A retreat for freshmen students

Freshmen in Charles City got a day off school to have a little fun to help relieve stress and anxiety

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The first year of high school can feel intimidating. And on Friday, incoming freshmen in Charles City are getting the chance to have a little fun to help relieve stress and anxiety.

Freshman students took part in an all-day retreat the featured games, team building activities, and dancing as well, all centered around the theme of respecting yourself.

The retreat has been held during the beginning of the school year for a few years now.

Trimel Christian says he's looking forward to high school, with a goal of making new friends, and says the retreat can help those who may be feeling uneasy about starting school.

"Everybody needs a great support system around them. And this retreat is a good way to get that support."

Senior Amy Titus was on hand to help students today, after taking part in the retreat her freshman year.

"They just made me feel amazing and made the school year really special and fun, and I want to be that person for them."

The retreat was hosted by Youth Frontiers, a group that goes to schools around the country and offers one-day retreats for students focusing on values like kindness, courage and respect.

