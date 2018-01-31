A new report highlights issues in Minnesota nursing homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The report was done by the American Association of Retired Persons in Minnesota along with four other organizations.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton requested the group look into nursing homes after the Minnesota Department of Health reported a 600% increase in maltreatment reports of vulnerable adults since 2010.

The 41-page report expresses the need of expanded rights of older and vulnerable adults, and their families. It also urges the consolidation of laws governing the service care industy, saying the laws overlap and "cry out for...reorganization."

The 41-page report highlights the extent of issues in this field but not everyone has had negative experiences with nursing homes in the area.

"Overall it was fine," Ashley Kirchhoff of Rochester said.

When helping her grandmother-in-law transition to a nursing home, she said what they looked for in a new home.

"We just wanted the respect of life to continue. And for her to be cared for healthwise and emotionally," she said.

While the report gives suggestions for improvement to lawmakers, Kirchhoff said people can also make improvements in today.

"Something as simple as taking kids through and even having them say, 'hi' can possibly make a big difference for somebody's day," she said.



Find the full report here.