A new bill could extend bus routes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - State legislators are considering a proposed bill that would allow Iowa schools to extend the time on bus routes.

Currently, the Iowa law states that elementary students may ride no more than an hour on the bus at time.

The length for a bus ride for high schoolers may be no longer than 75 minutes.

The purpose of the bill would eliminate two bus routes and could save at least $100,000.

Charles City resident Rod Rindahl agrees that schools could save money, but the longer bus ride could also be a concern.

“That would be fairly obvious that the less bus routes you are going to save money in terms of not having the driver or the bus on the road. All of that stuff is pretty straight forward, but is that enough to justify putting those kids on the bus for another 15 minutes?" he asked.

The bill is now eligible for debate in the senate for a final approval.