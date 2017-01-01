A look back at Minnesota in 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Two of Minnesota's most famous people, Al Franken and Garrison Keillor, saw their legacies derailed as sexual misconduct scandals swept the political and entertainment worlds.

A Minneapolis police officer made international headlines when he killed an unarmed Australian woman, while a jury acquitted a suburban Minneapolis officer in the fatal shooting of a black motorist whose dying moments were streamed around the world on Facebook.

Those were some of Minnesota's top stories in 2017.

The GOP-controlled Minnesota Legislature had to go into overtime in May to complete a $46 billion budget. But Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton line item-vetoed finding for the Legislature itself, a gambit meant to force lawmakers into repealing costly tax breaks. Republicans refused to back down and sued, but Dayton beat them in court.