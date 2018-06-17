A local gym shows some muscle for muscular dystrophy

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- More than 120 Burn Boot Camp locations across the nation held a "Be Their Muscle" workout on Saturday including the two gym locations in Rochester. They were hoping to have the workout outdoors at Silver Lake Park, but lightning caused them to move the workout session indoors.

Scroll for more content...

All of the proceeds from the workout are donated to local chapters of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Muscular dystrophy is a condition that affects muscle mass, making it not only difficult or impossible to exercise, but can also affect people's abilities to feed and bathe themselves, walk, and speak.

That's why the gym is moving their bodies for those who can't. "There are people out there who unfortunately cannot use their own willpower to move their arms, legs, hands, fingers, and that's something that we don't really think about every single day," explains head trainer of the North location Abe Allen.

The gyms' goal was to raise $4,000, but their final total was more than $7,000 for the MDA. Rochester's gyms came in fourth in the nation for the most money raised.

With the proceeds, the MDA is sending children who have muscular dystrophy to a week-long summer camp.

This was Rochester's first time participating in the event and they plan to do it again next year.