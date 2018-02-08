Mercy Heart Health Minute: A-fib ablations patient benefits and risks

With Dr. Koranne

A-Fib ablations patient benefits and risks

What is atrial fibrillation?

· Atrial fibrillation is a heart rhythm disorder during which the upper chambers of the heart beat in a rapid irregular manner, due to disorganized electrical impulses.

· It is the most common heart rhythm disorder among adults affect 3-6 million people.

What are benefits of this procedure?

· This procedure helps restore normal heart beat and improve symptoms such as palpitations, fatigue and shortness of breath.

· Without treatment, atrial fibrillation tends to get worse over time and can result in heart failure.

Are there risks to the patient?

· Irregular heart rhythm may recur, sometimes as long as three years later. Recurrence is more likely in older people and in those with other heart conditions such as heart failure or a history of difficult-to-treat atrial fibrillation.