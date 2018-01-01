A feature film making its way to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Kent Johnson is a Minnesota native and executive producer hoping to film his upcoming movie in Rochester.

Scroll for more content...

"We can use our resources and our folks and our talents to make a feature film. And it's critical for me, I mean I really do want to make it in minnesota. That is the ultimate goal," Johnson said.

The film is about an aging, phenom basketball player who has been out of the game for some years. He is lured back into the sport to help a semi-pro, Rochester basketball team.

"The concept behind this is that we wrap in as much of the Rochester community as we can," Johnson said.

He said Rochester is the perfect size and has a great sense of community. He also said filming in the city is a way to showcase all it has to offer.

"Rochester is going through a growth spurt," Johnson said. "It's going through its own rebranding and part of that rebranding is to show the world that it can be more than the Mayo Clinic...What better way to do this than have it showcased in a feature film? "

Jonshon and his team met with city officials, including Mayor Brede, on Wednesday to try and move forward with the process. He said filming could begin as early as Spring 2019.