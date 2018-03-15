A driving bill getting the green light in the state House

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Talking on the phone while driving could be a thing of the past.

A bill is making it’s way through the Minnesota House of Representatives that would ban the use of hand-held devices while driving.

This means drivers could get pulled over for using GPS Devices or talking on the phone without Bluetooth while behind the wheel.

As the bill stands, drivers caught doing this would pay a $50 for the first offense and $225 for every following offense.

Most people in the community tell us they would support a bill like this.

“It just takes a second to take your eyes off the road and you can take somebody’s family member by that,” Tammi Krebsbach of Rochester said.

She said giving up GPS could be more difficult, but it’s all worth the safety of people on the road.

“I think it would prevent a lot of accidents and save a lot of lives,” she said.

The bill is currently in the Ways and Means Committee. It could be transferred to another committee or sent to general register to get to the main floor by March 22nd at Midnight.

The bill’s Senate companion is also working it’s way through committees.

As of now all states except Montana and Arizona ban texting and driving.

If this bill becomes law, Minnesota will join a list of about 15 states that ban all hand-held devices while driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2015 over 3,000 people were killed and 391,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.