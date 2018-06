A bike ride with a 'sweet' reward

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa -

Scroll for more content...

SOME BICYCLISTS PEDALED FOR PIE THIS MORNING IN CLEAR LAKE...

THE NORTH IOWA TOURING CLUB HELD IT'S ANNUAL 'PIE RIDE' TODAY.

THE TWO-WHEELED EVENT OFFERED THREE ROUTES FOR PARTICIPANTS...

A CASUAL "14-MILE" RIDE AROUND THE LAKE ...A 52 MILE RIDE THAT LED RIDERS OUT INTO THE COUNTRY...OR A 66 MILE LOOP.

THESE BICYCLISTS WEREN'T JUST BURNING CALORIES...

THEY ALSO HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO RE-FEUL WITH SOME CARBS... INCLUDING MANY KINDS OF PIE...AND A SPAGHETTI LUNCH.

TO TOP IT OFF - THEY RECEIVED A GIFT CERTIFICATE TO WAYNE'S SKI AND CYCLE.

FUNDS RAISED FROM THE EVENT GO TO THE N-I-T-C TO PROMOTE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES AND BICYCLING ROAD SAFETY.