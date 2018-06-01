A bicycle playground is coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – People are being asked to help launch a first-of-its-kind recreation opportunity in the state.
A bicycle playground is being installed at Silver Lake park in Rochester, between the swimming pool and skate park. The project will officially begin on Monday at 10 am with pavement painting. The Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner, students, and community members will be there to pick up a paint brush and get to work duplicating a streetscape design of a neighborhood.
The painting is expected to last several days and anyone who wants to help is invited to stop by.
Olmsted County Public Health Services says the bicycle playground will provide a safe environment for local kids to hone their bike skills.
This project is supported by Minnesota’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership.
