A first-time champion emerged in the Class A field when top-seeded Lyle/Paceill recorded a 57-33 victory over Sleepy Eye in the Class A championship game on Saturday, March 17 at Target Center.

Kristi Fett, a 6-foot-5 senior center, was a dominant force in the low post with 30 points and 16 rebounds to power the Athletics (32-1) to the first championship in program history. In 1980 as Austin Pacelli, the team had a runner-up finish to Albany in the Class A field in the two-class tournament format.

Junior guard Abigail Bollingberg chipped in 10 points, including five in the first half as the Athletics completed their historic season on a 25-game winning streak. Lyle/Pacelli did not lose to a Minnesota team during the 2017-18 season. Its only loss was a 65-55 setback to Crestwood (Iowa) on Dec. 16.

Lyle/Pacelli shot 57.1 percent in the second half in extending what had been a nine-point lead at the half. The Athletics led by 21 points three times in the second half stretched it to 24 when senior Brooke Walter made two free throws with 1:09 remaining in regulation.

Fett and the rest of the starters left the floor at that point and were met with a rousing ovation from its fans.

Fett scored 17 of her points in the first half when the Athletics built a 31-22 lead. In 18 minutes of play, she was 6 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. She also was a force in the low post with eight rebounds. Junior guard Abigail Bollingberg had five points for Lyle/Pacelli in the first half.

Senior guard Sarah Ibarra had a team-best seven points in the first half for the unseeded Indians (28-5) on 3-of-4 shooting from the field. Senior guard Madi Heiderschmidt led Sleepy Eye for the game with eight points. Brianna Polsky also finished with seven points for the Indians, who were also seeking their first state championship.