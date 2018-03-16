8th annual Battle of the Badges this weekend

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa- On Saturday area fire departments and branches of law enforcement will be going head to head in the annual Battle of the Badges. But it isn’t about winning the game, it’s about putting smiles on children’s faces who are suffering from a life threatening disease.Deputy Matt Klunder says this event is the single biggest external event that raises money for Make-A-Wish Foundation every year. He says all of the proceeds go towards their cause and making these kids dreams come true. Something they have seen firsthand.“We have sent kids to Disney Land, we have built a big tree fort and playset in Charles City, we have sent other kids on trips, that is what it’s all about,” Deputy Klunder said.Despite winning the trophy the last two years, the fire department agrees saying the real prize are the smiles on these kids’ faces.“We always want to win, we always want to beat the cops, but it’s about the kids,” said Mason City Fire Fighter Cal Wiman. “It’s about making these kids’ wishes come true.Puck drop for the annual event is at 7 PM Saturday.