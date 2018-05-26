80th Annual North Iowa Band Festival Winners

MASON CITY— For the first time in recent history, the North Iowa Band Festival parade marched through Mason City without the threat of rain.

Katie Hirv of Rockford and Shaden Tweeten from Forest City were crowned Band Festival Queen and King under sunny skies. Katie is the daughter of Alex and Tammie Hirv and plans to attend Wartburg this fall. Shaden’s parents are Terry and Shelby Tweeten. He will attend Iowa State University.

For the fourth consecutive year, Lake Mills High School was awarded the Meredith Willson Sweepstakes prize, which is awarded to the high school marching band with the overall highest score. As host schools for the event, Mason City High School and Newman High School marching bands are not eligible for the competition, and their royalty are not eligible to be crowned festival queen and king.

To encourage participation in the marching band competition from area schools, the North Iowa Band Festival Committee provides travel stipends to each participating band. The schools that marched in this year’s parade represent more than 30 communities with a long history of participation in the festival parade.

Award Winners:

MARCHING BAND AWARDS

Middle School:

Clear Lake Middle School—1st Place

Class 1A:

Northwood Kensett High School—1st Place

Rudd Rockford Marble Rock High School—2nd Place

Class 2A:

Lake Mills High School—1st Place

Osage High School—2nd Place

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura—3rd Place

Class 3A:

Forest City High School—1st Place

Clear Lake High School--2nd Place

PARADE AWARDS:

Grand Marshal Award—(presented to the overall winner with the best use of the festival theme “The Sounds of Music”)

Johnson Financial Services—1st Place

NIVC Services—2nd Place

Smithfield—3rd Place

MR. TOOT AWARD:

(presented to the entry with the most originality, artistic quality, and well-crafted design based on a theme of their choice)

MacNider Art Museum—1st place

Vietnam Veterans—2nd Place

D&D Haunted Hike—3rd Place

The North Iowa Band Festival is sponsored each year by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce to honor of the region’s musical heritage. Corporate donations and the volunteer efforts of scores of people enable the Chamber to offer the festival as a FREE family-friendly event for all North Iowans to enjoy.

An outdoor community church service will be held at 9AM on Sunday, May 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The carnival and concessions continue beginning at noon on both Sunday and Monday in Downtown Mason City. The carnival will hold “Wrist Band Days” both days, providing unlimited rides for $20 each da